Short Interest in Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Drops By 81.9%

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 81.9% from the September 15th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Stock Performance

Shares of NPNYY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.55. The stock had a trading volume of 209,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,487. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.68.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter.

About Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides marine, land, and air transportation services worldwide. The company offers various logistics services, including liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

