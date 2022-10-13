Short Interest in NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) Drops By 84.5%

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 84.5% from the September 15th total of 46,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 145,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NuZee Stock Down 8.3 %

NUZE stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $0.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,871. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.14. NuZee has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $7.60.

Get NuZee alerts:

NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter. NuZee had a negative return on equity of 107.78% and a negative net margin of 406.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuZee

About NuZee

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NuZee stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in NuZee, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NUZE Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.28% of NuZee as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

NuZee, Inc, a specialty coffee company, engages in the manufacture, packing, and sale of single serve coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters and suppliers in North America and South Korea. The company provides its products under Coffee Blenders, Twin Peaks, and Pine Ranch brands. It serves retail and grocery customers, office, and hospitality sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NuZee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuZee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.