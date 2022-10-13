Short Interest in Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Expands By 32,900.0%

Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, an increase of 32,900.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 66.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HSBC raised shares of Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.
Safestore Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SFSHF remained flat at $9.18 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.65. Safestore has a 52-week low of $8.67 and a 52-week high of $19.10.
Safestore Company Profile
Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Safestore (SFSHF)
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
- O’Reilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?
- Amgen Shares Leap Higher On Upbeat Outlook For Obesity Treatment
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.