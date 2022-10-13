Short Interest in Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Expands By 32,900.0%

Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, an increase of 32,900.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 66.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Safestore Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFSHF remained flat at $9.18 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.65. Safestore has a 52-week low of $8.67 and a 52-week high of $19.10.

Safestore Company Profile

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

