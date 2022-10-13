Short Interest in Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) Increases By 145.1%

Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 145.1% from the September 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Save Foods Trading Up 1.8 %
Save Foods stock opened at $1.71 on Thursday. Save Foods has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $8.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.81.
Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Save Foods had a negative net margin of 1,433.77% and a negative return on equity of 90.60%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.
Save Foods Company Profile
Save Foods, Inc, an agri-food tech company, develops and sells eco-friendly green treatments for the food industry to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh produce. Its products are based on proprietary blend of food acids combined with oxidizing agent-based sanitizers for cleaning, sanitizing, and controlling pathogens on fresh produce that are safer for human consumption and extend their shelf life by reducing their decay.
