Short Interest in Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) Increases By 145.1%

Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 145.1% from the September 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Save Foods Trading Up 1.8 %

Save Foods stock opened at $1.71 on Thursday. Save Foods has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $8.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.81.

Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Save Foods had a negative net margin of 1,433.77% and a negative return on equity of 90.60%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Save Foods

Save Foods Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Save Foods during the first quarter valued at about $174,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Save Foods by 198.6% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Save Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. 6.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Save Foods, Inc, an agri-food tech company, develops and sells eco-friendly green treatments for the food industry to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh produce. Its products are based on proprietary blend of food acids combined with oxidizing agent-based sanitizers for cleaning, sanitizing, and controlling pathogens on fresh produce that are safer for human consumption and extend their shelf life by reducing their decay.

