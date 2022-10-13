Short Interest in Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) Declines By 72.3%

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 72.3% from the September 15th total of 6,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Schmitt Industries Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ SMIT opened at $1.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.07. Schmitt Industries has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $6.76.

Institutional Trading of Schmitt Industries

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Schmitt Industries stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.40% of Schmitt Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

About Schmitt Industries

Schmitt Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Measurement and Ice Cream. The Measurement segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser and confocal chromatic white light sensors for distance measurement and dimensional sizing products under the Acuity brand name for various industrial applications, including manufacturing, lumber production, steel casting, glass and paper production, medical imaging, crane control and micron-level part, and surface inspection.

