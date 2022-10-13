Short Interest in Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY) Decreases By 53.4%

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 53.4% from the September 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Tabcorp Price Performance

TACBY stock opened at $1.12 on Thursday. Tabcorp has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $15.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.52.

Get Tabcorp alerts:

Tabcorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a yield of 497.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd.

About Tabcorp

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. It operates through Wagering and Media, and Gaming Services segments. The Wagering and Media segment offers through a network of TAB agencies, hotels and clubs, and on-course operations, as well as through retail, Internet, mobile devices, and phone.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tabcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.