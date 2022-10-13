Short Interest in Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Declines By 76.2%

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 76.2% from the September 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Taisho Pharmaceutical from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Shares of TAIPY stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.01. The company had a trading volume of 63,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,859. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.62. Taisho Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $14.77.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) drugs and prescription pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Self-Medication Operation Group and Prescription Pharmaceutical Operation Group segments.

