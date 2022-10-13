Short Interest in TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA) Drops By 42.9%

TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the September 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TB SA Acquisition by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TB SA Acquisition by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in TB SA Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. CSS LLC IL grew its stake in TB SA Acquisition by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 90,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 23,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.86% of the company’s stock.

TB SA Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of TB SA Acquisition stock opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.82. TB SA Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

About TB SA Acquisition

TB SA Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify African companies that promote environmental, social and governance, ESG, and principles.

