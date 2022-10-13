Short Interest in Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Grows By 146.0%

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 145,400 shares, a growth of 146.0% from the September 15th total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 448,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 12.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Tenax Therapeutics alerts:

Tenax Therapeutics Trading Up 8.4 %

Tenax Therapeutics stock opened at $0.18 on Thursday. Tenax Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.43.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TENX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tenax Therapeutics will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. It develops TNX-103 and TNX-102 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.