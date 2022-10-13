Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.25.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shutterstock Stock Down 1.7 %

SSTK stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.93. 2,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.41. Shutterstock has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $128.36.

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $206.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.17 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Shutterstock’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shutterstock will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Institutional Trading of Shutterstock

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Shutterstock by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Shutterstock by 32.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Shutterstock by 88.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Shutterstock by 6.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Shutterstock by 4.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterstock

(Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.