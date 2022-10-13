Single Point Partners LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Single Point Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 1.3% of Single Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 104,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,645,000 after acquiring an additional 17,517 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 712,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,546,000 after acquiring an additional 26,783 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $606,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,398,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,755,000 after acquiring an additional 83,250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $4.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $201.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,674. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.23. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $196.23 and a 12-month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

