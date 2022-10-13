Single Point Partners LLC Increases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Single Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 30.3% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.4% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 344.2% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 9.0% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total value of $34,053,499.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 360,576 shares of company stock worth $120,470,572. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 2.1 %

LLY traded up $6.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $331.39. The company had a trading volume of 101,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,475,380. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $231.87 and a 12-month high of $341.70. The company has a market cap of $314.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.40, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.13.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.55). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.59.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile



Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

