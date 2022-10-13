Single Point Partners LLC Invests $221,000 in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $542,230,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 407.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286,137 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 239.6% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,033,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,670 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,576,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,993,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,875 shares during the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Price Performance

AZN traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.47. 370,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,106,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $71.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $171.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.63, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.49.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -221.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZN. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($145.00) to £118 ($142.58) in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Argus upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9,169.33.

AstraZeneca Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.