Single Point Partners LLC Invests $289,000 in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)

Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFIV. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,470,000. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 147,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,415,000 after acquiring an additional 80,708 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,812,000. Retirement Capital Strategies boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 70,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 29,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 26,770 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.16. 2,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,563. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.55. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 52 week low of $34.03 and a 52 week high of $45.83.

