Single Point Partners LLC Invests $310,000 in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 204.2% in the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,612,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,742,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 102,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,866,000 after buying an additional 9,249 shares during the period. 40.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RY traded up $3.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,805. The firm has a market cap of $124.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.78 and a 200-day moving average of $98.90. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $85.14 and a 12 month high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 26.29%. Research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.91%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RY shares. Barclays started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.81.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

