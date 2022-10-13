Single Point Partners LLC Invests $500,000 in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Single Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 906.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 75.0% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 170.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:TM traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $136.57. The stock had a trading volume of 8,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,191. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.74. The company has a market capitalization of $188.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.58. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $130.07 and a twelve month high of $213.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.37. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $65.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.65 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TM shares. Macquarie cut shares of Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,239.71.

About Toyota Motor

(Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

