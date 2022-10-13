Single Point Partners LLC Takes Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,201 shares in the company, valued at $9,236,817.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $156.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,994. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.94. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $127.93 and a one year high of $209.08. The company has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on KEYS. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.15.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

