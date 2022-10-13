Single Point Partners LLC Takes Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Single Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVS. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth $99,740,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 103.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,806 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 27.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,085,000 after acquiring an additional 594,194 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 17.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,160,000 after acquiring an additional 492,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 12.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,357,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,359,000 after acquiring an additional 487,226 shares in the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oddo Bhf lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.64.

Novartis Stock Performance

NVS stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.02. 143,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,663,802. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $94.26. The company has a market capitalization of $168.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

