SingularityNET (AGIX) Achieves Market Cap of $100.65 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 57.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 13th. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $100.65 million and approximately $32.46 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for $0.0908 or 0.00000492 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 90.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18,458.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006498 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002076 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003674 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00041727 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00057393 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005562 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00022871 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,202,841,332 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,108,229,712 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,202,841,332.2830179 with 1,108,229,711.6350496 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.08939199 USD and is up 111.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $27,939,071.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.