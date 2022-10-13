SingularityNET Trading Up 83.8% Over Last 7 Days (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 56.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 83.8% against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a market cap of $96.61 million and $41.91 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.0865 or 0.00000446 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,419.93 or 1.00163463 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00006230 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001844 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00039731 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00057421 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005296 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00022616 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,202,841,332 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,116,229,812 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,202,841,332.2830179 with 1,108,229,711.6350496 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.08939199 USD and is up 111.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $27,939,071.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.