SKALE Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $11.06 Million (SKL)

SKALE Network (SKL) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. During the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. SKALE Network has a market capitalization of $136.30 million and approximately $11.06 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SKALE Network token can currently be bought for $0.0342 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SKALE Network

SKALE Network was first traded on September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,988,019,337 tokens. SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.network/blog. SKALE Network’s official website is skale.network. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork.

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network (SKL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SKALE Network has a current supply of 4,276,664,349 with 3,988,019,337 in circulation. The last known price of SKALE Network is 0.03475513 USD and is down -4.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $6,118,408.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://skale.network/.”

