SKALE Network (SKL) Trading 17.1% Lower This Week

SKALE Network (SKL) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 13th. SKALE Network has a total market capitalization of $129.72 million and approximately $8.80 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SKALE Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0325 or 0.00000174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SKALE Network has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SKALE Network Profile

SKALE Network’s launch date was September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,988,019,337 tokens. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork. SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.network/blog. SKALE Network’s official website is skale.network.

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network (SKL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SKALE Network has a current supply of 4,276,664,349 with 3,988,019,337 in circulation. The last known price of SKALE Network is 0.03475513 USD and is down -4.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $6,118,408.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://skale.network/.”

