Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Trading Down 6.3%

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH – Get Rating) dropped 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 278,832 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 365,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.10 price objective on shares of Skyharbour Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$59.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00.

Skyharbour Resources Ltd., a uranium and thorium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company's flagship project is the Moore Lake Uranium project covering 35,705 hectares located on the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin.

