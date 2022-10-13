Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $81,024.00

Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. One Smart Block Chain City token can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001950 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Smart Block Chain City has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Smart Block Chain City has a market cap of $1.10 billion and approximately $81,024.00 worth of Smart Block Chain City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,115.14 or 0.27315711 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010669 BTC.

About Smart Block Chain City

Smart Block Chain City’s genesis date was February 28th, 2022. Smart Block Chain City’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Smart Block Chain City’s official website is sbcc.world. The official message board for Smart Block Chain City is medium.com/@sbccblokchain. Smart Block Chain City’s official Twitter account is @sbcc_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Smart Block Chain City

According to CryptoCompare, “Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Smart Block Chain City has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Smart Block Chain City is 0.35033665 USD and is down -1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $85,325.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sbcc.world.”

