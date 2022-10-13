SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

SMBK has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of SmartFinancial to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of SmartFinancial to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

SmartFinancial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMBK traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,948. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.07. SmartFinancial has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $28.63. The company has a market cap of $443.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.67.

SmartFinancial Announces Dividend

SmartFinancial ( NASDAQ:SMBK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $40.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.47 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 21.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SmartFinancial will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is presently 13.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Rhett D. Jordan sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $32,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,321 shares in the company, valued at $281,453.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SmartFinancial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 570,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,598,000 after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SmartFinancial by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 38,993 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SmartFinancial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $725,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SmartFinancial by 178.1% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 28,371 shares during the period. Finally, Salzhauer Michael raised its holdings in SmartFinancial by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 170,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,129,000 after buying an additional 27,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other segments.

Featured Stories

