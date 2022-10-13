Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

Smith Micro Software Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:SMSI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.24. 1,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,792. Smith Micro Software has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $6.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average of $2.72.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $12.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.40 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 16.82% and a negative net margin of 67.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Smith Micro Software will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMSI. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 2nd quarter worth $1,060,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Smith Micro Software by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,181,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,224,000 after acquiring an additional 267,337 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Smith Micro Software by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 142,903 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Smith Micro Software by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,619,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,875,000 after acquiring an additional 134,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Smith Micro Software by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 457,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 127,715 shares during the last quarter. 19.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. It offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging.

