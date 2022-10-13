Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.
Smith Micro Software Trading Down 1.3 %
NASDAQ:SMSI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.24. 1,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,792. Smith Micro Software has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $6.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average of $2.72.
Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $12.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.40 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 16.82% and a negative net margin of 67.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Smith Micro Software will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Smith Micro Software
Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. It offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging.
