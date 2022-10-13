Smooth Love Potion Trading 7.4% Lower This Week (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 13th. Smooth Love Potion has a total market cap of $139.12 million and $18.15 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One Smooth Love Potion token can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,260.63 or 0.27176761 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010619 BTC.

Smooth Love Potion Token Profile

Smooth Love Potion’s genesis date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 42,850,548,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,850,103,404 tokens. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Smooth Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Smooth Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Smooth Love Potion has a current supply of 42,856,811,093. The last known price of Smooth Love Potion is 0.00324578 USD and is down -0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $26,409,497.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smooth Love Potion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smooth Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

