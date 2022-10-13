Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Shares Down 5.6%

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.87 and last traded at $15.87. Approximately 793 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 59,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.82.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Sohu.com Stock Up 2.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.26 and a 200 day moving average of $16.28. The company has a market cap of $533.37 million, a P/E ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Sohu.com ( NASDAQ:SOHU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.58. Sohu.com had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 106.50%. The business had revenue of $194.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sohu.com Limited will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Sohu.com by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Sohu.com by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 54,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 36,658 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Sohu.com by 273.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,664 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 51,015 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sohu.com by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 648,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,901,000 after acquiring an additional 42,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sohu.com by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,094,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,402,000 after acquiring an additional 125,554 shares during the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

