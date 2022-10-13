Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.67

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.67 and last traded at $14.52, with a volume of 1998610 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.46.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SONO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sonos from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Sonos to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Sonos from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.00.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $1,236,893.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 727,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,797,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Sonos by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Sonos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sonos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Sonos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sonos during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

