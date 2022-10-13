Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Gap Down to $1.42

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.42, but opened at $1.34. Sorrento Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 19,869 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sorrento Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Sorrento Therapeutics news, insider Henry Ji purchased 22,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $45,777.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,088,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,301,339.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 10.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 688,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 64,900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 608.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 223,602 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 101.5% in the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 342.1% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 123,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 95,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Resources LLC increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 97.0% in the first quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 134,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 66,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.

