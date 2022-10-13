Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered shares of Southern First Bancshares to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Southern First Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ SFST traded up $1.00 on Wednesday, reaching $42.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,108. The firm has a market cap of $339.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.88. Southern First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $41.22 and a 52 week high of $65.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Southern First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.18). Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $27.15 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David G. Ellison bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.20 per share, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,800,057.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern First Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Southern First Bancshares in the first quarter worth $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 80.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the second quarter worth $132,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 55.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate Operations.

