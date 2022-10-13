Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial upgraded Southwestern Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Southwestern Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.79.

Southwestern Energy Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $6.88. The stock had a trading volume of 332,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,634,432. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average of $7.30. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 165.90%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 294.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 13.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Southwestern Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Cook Street Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,182,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 446,845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 42,210 shares in the last quarter. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

