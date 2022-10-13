SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SPTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash Price Performance

Shares of SPTN stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $32.16. 3,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,603. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.59. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $22.23 and a 1 year high of $37.48.

SpartanNash Dividend Announcement

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SpartanNash

In other SpartanNash news, Director Hawthorne L. Proctor sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $140,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,239.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SpartanNash

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 57,728 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 10,830 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $737,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SpartanNash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SpartanNash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.