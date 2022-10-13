SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $34.17

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.17 and last traded at $34.56, with a volume of 50439 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.79.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.69 and a 200-day moving average of $38.67.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 974.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 775.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

