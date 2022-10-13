SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) Shares Purchased by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,480,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 242.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 134.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 94,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 54,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ONEY stock opened at $84.92 on Thursday. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 1 year low of $83.24 and a 1 year high of $105.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.47 and its 200-day moving average is $94.90.

