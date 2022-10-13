SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $67.07

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $67.07 and last traded at $70.65, with a volume of 72804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.03.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 234,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 164,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,181,000 after purchasing an additional 67,550 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

