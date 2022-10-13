SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Pacific Sun Financial Corp

Pacific Sun Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 214.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 20,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 251,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $69.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.44. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $66.84 and a 1-year high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

