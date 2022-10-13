Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Trims Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 488 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ford Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,026 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 909 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Solution Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST traded down $3.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $463.01. 79,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,473,616. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $514.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $512.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,544. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

