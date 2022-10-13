Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $65.16

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $65.16 and last traded at $67.29, with a volume of 26032 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $171.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.52.

Splunk Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Splunk

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $798.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.92 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.63) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Splunk by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Splunk by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

