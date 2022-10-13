STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

STAA has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $165.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $103.71.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,826. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.99 and a beta of 1.17. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $128.31.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.12 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James E. Francese sold 35,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,656,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP James E. Francese sold 35,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,656,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 16,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.78. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,958.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 815.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 105,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,449,000 after buying an additional 41,850 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 184,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,760,000 after buying an additional 13,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

