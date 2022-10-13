Stantec (NYSE:STN) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stantec in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stantec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

STN opened at $45.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 0.94. Stantec has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $58.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.54.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $875.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.39 million. Stantec had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stantec will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Stantec during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stantec during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 189.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

