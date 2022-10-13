Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Star Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

Star Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SGU traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.33. 1,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,440. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.38 million, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.66. Star Group has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $11.67.

Star Group Announces Dividend

Star Group ( NYSE:SGU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $439.10 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. Star Group’s payout ratio is 50.83%.

Institutional Trading of Star Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Star Group by 365.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,667 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Star Group by 81.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 21,807 shares during the period. Kanen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Star Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,510,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Star Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Star Group during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 30.61% of the company’s stock.

About Star Group

Star Group LP is a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider, which engages providing heating related services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

