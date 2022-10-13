Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

STWD has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Starwood Property Trust to $25.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

STWD traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.86. The company had a trading volume of 103,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,658,924. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.48. Starwood Property Trust has a 12 month low of $17.69 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.63.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starwood Property Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter worth $15,497,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,600,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,847,000 after purchasing an additional 325,646 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 611,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,769,000 after buying an additional 291,444 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,430,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,822,000 after purchasing an additional 269,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

Further Reading

