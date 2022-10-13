Status (SNT) Price Up 12.5% This Week

Status (SNT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 13th. One Status token can now be bought for $0.0316 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a total market cap of $109.65 million and $137.75 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Status has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Status alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,414.20 or 0.99997829 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00006260 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002889 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00039416 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00057195 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005289 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022397 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005153 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174 with 3,470,483,788 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.03285089 USD and is up 21.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $103,878,397.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.