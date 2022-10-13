Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.33-$5.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.53. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ STLD traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.72. 24,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,105. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.38. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $50.54 and a 12 month high of $100.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 71.50%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 20.95 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.05%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STLD shares. UBS Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $341,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Featured Articles

