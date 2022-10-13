Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.33-$5.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.53. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Steel Dynamics Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ STLD traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.72. 24,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,105. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.38. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $50.54 and a 12 month high of $100.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.87.
Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 71.50%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 20.95 EPS for the current year.
Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently issued reports on STLD shares. UBS Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.14.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Dynamics
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $341,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Steel Dynamics Company Profile
Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Steel Dynamics (STLD)
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
- O’Reilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?
- Amgen Shares Leap Higher On Upbeat Outlook For Obesity Treatment
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.