Steem (STEEM) Trading Down 3.1% This Week

Steem (STEEM) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00001177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Steem has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a total market capitalization of $86.07 million and $15.38 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18,507.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00022312 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.50 or 0.00267469 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00119627 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $138.02 or 0.00745737 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $105.41 or 0.00569554 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005393 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.15 or 0.00265553 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a cryptocurrency . Steem has a current supply of 409,190,981 with 394,951,699 in circulation. The last known price of Steem is 0.22479193 USD and is down -2.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $12,653,082.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://steem.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

