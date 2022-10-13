Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Price Target Lowered to C$42.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

STZHF has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Stelco from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Stelco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Stelco from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Stelco from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Stelco from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stelco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.44.

Get Stelco alerts:

Stelco Trading Down 1.5 %

STZHF traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.90. 2,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,138. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.04. Stelco has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $45.45.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.