Stelco (TSE:STLC) Given New C$42.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on STLC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Stelco from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Stelco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Stelco from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Stelco from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Stelco from C$53.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stelco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$52.87.

Shares of STLC traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$34.51. The company had a trading volume of 296,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,088. Stelco has a 1-year low of C$30.20 and a 1-year high of C$56.99. The stock has a market cap of C$2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$38.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.02.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

