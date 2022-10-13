Stellar Price Down 6.3% This Week (XLM)

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 13th. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000579 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $2.87 billion and $197.58 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00013537 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,267.71 or 0.27150773 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,570 coins and its circulating supply is 25,597,855,481 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is https://reddit.com/r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stellar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar (XLM) is a cryptocurrency . Stellar has a current supply of 50,001,787,570.25344 with 25,570,860,391.8231 in circulation. The last known price of Stellar is 0.11303639 USD and is down -2.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 454 active market(s) with $99,169,204.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.stellar.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

