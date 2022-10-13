Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH) Short Interest Up 108.3% in September

Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 108.3% from the September 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 323,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Stem Price Performance

STMH stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 12,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,732. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04. Stem has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.43.

Get Stem alerts:

Stem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Stem Holdings, Inc operates as a vertically-integrated cannabis products and technology company. It engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-infused products. The company's brands include TJ's Gardens, TravisxJames, and Yerba Buena flower and extracts; Cannavore edible confections; Doseology, a CBD mass-market brand; and delivery-as-a-service brands of Budee and Ganjarunner e-commerce platforms.

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.